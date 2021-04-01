“We were looking forward to playing in front of our public again”, declares Raúl Entrerríos, Barça captain before the announcement that at last Barça opens the Palau this Friday (6:45 p.m., Esport3 and DAZN) and Monday in the knockout round of the Champions League against Elverum, Norwegian champion, who will play the round trip on the Barça court due to health issues in his country. Only 500 fans are allowed, less than ten percent of the capacity, but thirteen months later the spectators will be heard again in the stands.

Although Barça is the favorite against a team that has in the French Luc Abalo its most media star although in decline, it is striking to see how Xavi Pascual solves the problem that has been created for him on the far left after the injuries for the remainder of the season of Mortensen and Ariño. He only has Pascual, from team B, although he is assimilated to the professional team.

For portuguese Luis Frade, international pivot, this will be his official presentation to his fans, given that he has been with the club since September and this will be the first match in his pavilion with the presence of fans.

All the numbers and precedents indicate that Barça is the favorite, undefeated in Europe this season, and that it faces the eighth classified of the other group, which if it were not for health problems with the initial competition regulations, it would already be eliminated.