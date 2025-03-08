For the history of Barcelona there will be the phrase “If there is no pandemic or a world catastrophe, we will be in the Camp Nou on November 29, 2024”. It was pronounced by the social vice president Elena Fort in an interview in Sports World in November 2023.

In all this time, the only woman in the FC Barcelona directive has learned to relativize the deadlines, forecasts and predictions. Now, the club spokeswoman does not date the expected return to the Blaugrana temple. “Today we will not put an exact return date,” he said on Saturday in the program The supplement from Catalunya Ràdio. The vice president left in which enclosure the May 11 classic will be played.





“We will assess whether it is worth opening the Camp Nou for the classic or we are waiting for us,” said the directive that acts as a club spokesman. According to Fort, the remodeling works of the Blaugranaa Stadium “are going to a good pace”, although the initial calendar of the Camp Nou has not been fulfilled before the end of 2024. The initial intention of Joan Laporta was to celebrate the acts of the 125th anniversary, in November 2024, in a Camp Nou open in 70% of the capacity.

In the interview in Catalunya Ràdio, Fort has assured that possible Champions semifinals in April – if Barça arrives – would be played at the Olimpic Stadium in Montjuïc.

Likewise, the social vice president assumed that “next season Barça must start at the Camp Nou”, an extreme that in some areas is seriously questioned.

According to the Barcelona Betevé television network, the return to Camp Nou would not be before November 2025. An affirmation that derives from the notice that the club has given to some service providers of Camp Nou. FC Barcelona, ​​according to Betevé, would have warned these suppliers that they will not carry out their usual activity in the stadium until the end of November 2025.

Relative equality

“We cannot demand that a player win the same as a player because they do not generate the same”

Elena Fort was also questioned in The supplement For salary inequality in football, and specifically with the situation that occurs in women’s Barça, which has Aitana Bonmatí in its ranks, the best player in the world. He was asked if Aitana must charge less than Pablo Torre, substitute and one of the latest elements of the first male template.

“I think it is a cheater approach. In order for the whole project to be viable and arrive where we want to arrive, which is equal opportunities and real equality, we have to focus a little: we cannot demand that a player win the same as a player because they do not generate the same, ”Fort justified.