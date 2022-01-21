Yesterday the seams were seen again at Barça. The Blaugrana team is immersed in a process of renewal and change with which the sports results are not accompanying it. This is something normal since most footballers are still in their formative stage, so Barça should aspire this season to build solid foundations with which to compete next year for everything.
To do this, they obviously have to secure a place in the Champions League, either by being among the top four in La Liga, or by winning the Europa League. The money received from playing in the highest European competition is necessary for the survival of the culé project.
FC Barcelona is in a critical situation, but it has shown that it is capable of beating anyone with continuity, so it is normal for it to meet the minimum objectives for the season and for the following year, with new signings and a squad more experienced, they can aspire to achieve greater goals.
Although everything will depend on the growth that the players have this season and above all on Xavi’s work. It may be that for the next course the footballers will not yet be able to fight for everything, so the culé fans have to be calm and think that this is a slow, but effective process.
#Barça #aspire #qualify #Champions #League #youngsters #grow #season
Leave a Reply