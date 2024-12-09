Facing off against Real Madrid or Barcelona, ​​which along with Athletic Club and Mallorca are entering the fray in the draw for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, was the dream of the four surviving Second RFEF (fourth category) teams, Barbastro , UD Logroñés, Pontevedra and Minera who have managed to advance to the next round. The lucky ones were Barbastro, who will meet Barcelona again, and Deportiva Minera who will host Real Madrid in an unprecedented match.

Barbastro, sixteenth in the same group, eliminated Amorebieta (4-0) and another Primera like Espanyol (2-0); and Minera, fifth in group IV, beat Tudelano (0-5) and knocked out Alavés (2-2 and 4-2 in the penalty shootout). For its part, Minera, fifth in group IV, beat Tudelano (0-5) and knocked out Alavés (2-2 and 4-2 in the penalty shootout).

Pontevedra-Mallorca, UD Logroñés-Athletic Club were the other two pairings in the draw. Pontevedra, leader of group 1 that this day got rid of the Laredo league competition (0-3), in the first round they beat Levante (4-1), from the Second Division, and in the third they got rid of one of the teams that are fighting for Europe in the League (1-0) such as Villarreal. UD Logroñés, third in group II, left Eibar (1-0 in extra time), from the Second Division, and Girona (0-0 and 4-3 on penalties) in the gutter.