Led by Nikola Mirotic, Cory Higgins and a great defense, Barça clearly beat a weak Baskonia, who only had a hint of pride at the beginning of the last quarter, to meet two years later with his eternal rival and make possible the eighth classic in the final of the last twelve editions of the Cup. Barcelona and Madrid, which have shared the last 11 titles, will meet again in the fight for the Cup after the Catalans finished with a Baskonia that promised a lot in this edition but paid his lousy first part.

Barça, however, despite having had only 19 hours of rest between the end of their quarterfinal match and the start of their semi-final, signed a very solid match, in which they only suffered some fatigue in the last quarter, when they knew intelligently manage his advantage, which reached up to 20 points (67-47).

Despite the fact that Baskonia, too dependent on Pierrá Henry, survived with Tonye Jekiri and later approached four (69-65) taking advantage of a blackout of the Catalans, with the job and the quality that Sarunas Jasikevicius’ team has was enough to return to command and dominate the clash, which the Catalans took to the personal line, with a full success in free throws (10 of 10).

77

Barcelona Westermann (4), Abrines (9), Kuric (10), Smits (2) and Davies (8) -the starting quintet-. Hanga (3), Higgins (15), Mirotic (16), Calathes (4), Bolmaro (2), Pustovyi (4) and Oriola (-). 68

TD Systems Baskonia Henry (19), Peters (6), Vildoza (10), Polonara (10) and Jekiri (15) -the starting quintet-. Sedekerskis (-), Diop (-) Fall (-), Dragic (3) and Giedraitis (5). Partial: 12-15, 23-15, 26-20 and 13-21. Referees: Hierrezuelo, Conde and Serrano. INCIDENTS: Second semifinal of the Copa del Rey in 2021, played at the WiZink Center, behind closed doors.

Barça also took Baskonia off the track in the fight for the rebound (45 to 27), with a very aggressive defense in which he cemented a very solvent victory carved with authority in the first three quarters, in which he did not give any option to the league champion.