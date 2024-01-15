Barça-BAXI Manresa, Real Madrid-UCAM Murcia, Dreamland Gran Canaria-Valencia Basket and Unicaja-Lenovo Tenerife are the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa del Rey basketball game, which will be played in Malaga from February 15 to 18, according to The draw was determined this Monday in the auditorium of the Picasso Museum in the Andalusian city. On Thursday, February 15, in the first round, the tie will be played between Real Madrid and UCAM Murcia, and then the match between Dreamland Gran Canaria and Valencia Basket will arrive. The winners will meet in the semifinals. On Friday the 16th the Catalan derby will be played between Barça and Baxi Manresa and the quarterfinal round will be closed by Unicaja, host of the competition, who will meet again with Lenovo Tenerife, re-editing the final of the last edition that the Malaga team won in Badalona. The winners will play the second semi-final.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.