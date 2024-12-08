At first glance it might seem like an almost formal match, but it was just the opposite. And for several reasons. It is not necessary to have served in the military to know that UCAM Murcia is one of the most uncomfortable rivals in the entire Endesa League. Furthermore, after several unexpected setbacks, Barça was not there to give away more if it did not want to get into trouble in order to seal its presence in the Copa del Rey in Las Palmas. It was an intense afternoon at the Palau, like almost always when Sito Alonso’s team visits, in which there was everything and in which the Barça team managed to keep a cool head and tame their rival in a very even final stretch. .

Barça had to overcome the loss of Justin Anderson, surely the player who seemed best capable of matching the intensity that Murcia always applies. In fact, when he left disqualified after an unsportsmanlike behavior and a technical in a scuffle with Ennis, 14m5s of the match had been played. The Blaugrana lived off the points from Vesely at the start, the great work of Willy Hernangómez in the third quarter and the talent of Kevin Punter and Jabari Parker when things got ugly (77-77, m38).

In the morning, Joventut took a small step back in its fight to enter the Cup. After winning four of the last five rounds, Miret’s team found itself surpassed by a needier and more successful Granada.