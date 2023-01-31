Gavi, an international player for Barça, will now be able to wear the number 6 shirt and forget the 30 shirt in the league match against Betis (9:00 p.m., Movistar). LaLiga had no choice but to register the 18-year-old driver as a first-team footballer on the day the winter market ended after the ruling of a Barcelona commercial judge.

The Barcelona entity decided to appeal on Friday to the ordinary justice before the refusal of the employers’ association of the clubs chaired by Javier Tebas to process the player’s file for breach of financial fair play, fairplay. “Barcelona plans a deficit of more than 200 million euros for next season,” Tebas had maintained to reject Gavi’s discharge. Although he complies with the judicial decision, LaLiga announced that he will appeal against a ruling that is “precautionary” and expressed in any case the pulse that the Tebas organization and Barça maintain. The Barça club has decidedly aligned itself with Real Madrid in favor of the Super League and both distanced themselves from the global contract that LaLiga signed with the investment fund CVC. The change in Barcelona’s financial plan was made explicit when it declared bankruptcy to pay Messi’s payroll. The discrepancies over the salary margin available to the club and its options to sign or register the new contracts formalized have been continuous until ending up in a court in Barcelona for the Gavi file.

The magistrate agrees with Barça and authorizes the registration of the midfielder in a “precautionary” manner because otherwise it could mean “irreparable damage” for the Camp Nou club. And, furthermore, he reproaches LaLiga for the fact that his veto of the player was based on “barely identified” arguments, so that Gavi will be a full-fledged player of the Barça first team from today.

The player renewed his contract in September until 2026, with “a substantial improvement in economic conditions” and a termination clause of 1,000 million, an amount that the Catalan entity could only claim if Gavi was registered yesterday – as it happened – in the first Barca team. Faced with “the risk that third-party clubs could make offers that would lead the player to activate the unilateral termination clause” without fear of being penalized, the judge reasons, “the risk of sporting and economic damage to Barcelona would be unquestionable”, which is why the one who agreed to the precautionary measures requested from the Camp Nou.

The judge admits that the fight for Gavi’s registration arises “in the context of a conflict situation” between LaLiga and Barça, which has given rise to “out-of-court requests, judicial processes” and demonstrations in the media. Events have precipitated during the last week. Last Tuesday, Barça sent Gavi’s contract to LaLiga for his immediate registration in the first team. The club considered that, after releasing defender Gerard Piqué and transferring striker Memphis Depay to Atlético de Madrid, it had overcome the possible economic and financial obstacles that, until then, prevented this process.

The next day the jug of cold water arrived. LaLiga said that it was not possible through an email that, says the judge, “relies on norms and interpretative criteria established unilaterally” by LaLiga with few arguments – Tebas alluded to the deficit of 200 million planned by Barça for the next season —.

The judge makes LaLiga ugly that a few hours after the winter market closed it had not given an “answer” to Barça’s request for review, which had to urgently appeal to the courts. In its request for precautionary measures, the club denounced that LaLiga’s refusal was “arbitrary” and “responds to a policy of harassment of FC Barcelona for decisions taken in other sporting and economic fields.” Barça has already sued LaLiga for preventing it from increasing the wage bill by 15%.

In his resolution, magistrate José María Fernández-Seijo suspended LaLiga’s decision and ordered that, “immediately after notification of the corresponding order”, allow the club to complete “the necessary procedures” to register the player “before the 23.59″ this Tuesday. As these are precautionary measures —the merits of the lawsuit must be resolved shortly—, there was no possible appeal against this decision.

Free on June 30

LaLiga’s response was to register Gavi and issue a statement in which it stated its “ignorance of the content of the main lawsuit and that this precautionary measure has been adopted without having the opportunity to present its arguments.” “LaLiga, as it cannot be otherwise, will abide by the precautionary resolution and announces that it will oppose said measure considering that there are sufficient factual and legal reasons for the court to agree to its postponement, as will be proven in court in the opportune moment,” he added.

According to LaLiga regulations, Barcelona could not register Gavi during the winter market because next season he will exceed the salary limit – the current mass exceeds 600 million. It must be taken into account that contracts that exceed the date of next June 30 are not accepted without the consent of the LaLiga validation body, whose criteria is very different from Barcelona’s. The club decided to resort precisely to ordinary justice because in the contract signed by Gavi last September there is a clause that allows the player to be released if the registration has not been formalized before June 30. An option that would justify Barça’s haste and its decision to go to Commercial Court number 10 of Barcelona. Barça still has to register the new contracts for Araujo and Marcos Alonso.

