Barça has just made the incorporation of Memphis Depay official. The Dutchman will come to provide gunpowder and mobility in an attack that has been excessively slow in transitions on many occasions.
Koeman knows him well, having already coached him for the Netherlands team two years ago, and he knows his skills. A player with his characteristics is always useful for a squad like Barça’s, who have sometimes been accused of a lack of aim or dependence on a single player (Leo Messi) in the offensive area.
His hiring has taken place at a key moment because this Eurocup has served him to further increase his star poster if possible. Barça, in addition to reinforcing its lead, prevents any team that could compete in a European tie from losing a fundamental player capable of solving a match on their own.
The former Olympique de Lyon player is the only one in the French league who has managed to finish the campaign with double digits in both goals and assists, something similar to what Marcos Llorente and Iago Aspas have achieved in LaLiga.
In short, Barça becomes a very important asset so that next season the team can aspire to everything it sets out to do. The arrivals of Memphis and Kun Agüero join the recovery of Ansu Fati and the good level that Griezmann and Dembélé have shown in recent months. All this to accompany Leo Messi.
Leave a Reply