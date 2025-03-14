Neither bucket, nor gavi, nor Fermín, but Íñigo Martínez. The Basque Central de Barça returns to the National Team for the quarterfinal tie of the Nuns League in front of the Netherlands, and next to it, six other Barca players have been chosen by Luis de la Fuente: Pau Cubarsí, Marc Casadó, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo.

The list provided by the national coach Luis de la Fuente stands out for the overwhelming majority of Barça players. Up to seven in front of the three that the Real Sociedad contributes (Remiro, Zubimendi and Mikel Oyarzábal) or the Villarreal (Baena, Yeremy Pino and Ayoze) or one of Real Madrid.

For this list, sounded returns such as those of Isco and Balde, or the debut of Joan García were expected. But finally, in addition to Íñigo Martínez, the only return has been that of Unai Simon, after the injury that prevented him from being in the last calls. In total 27 players in which the important thing for the coach is to give continuity to a block in the trust.

The selection will move to the Netherlands to play on Thursday, March 20, the first leg of these quarterfinals. The lap will be played on the 23rd in Mestalla, in what will be an emotional tribute to the victims of the Dana. In fact, the coach moved to Valencia to record the video of those summoned from the bridge of solidarity. Several players from teams from localities affected by the DANA, such as Jorge Greus (goalkeeper of Paiporta CF), David Sierra (Unión Benetusser), Mario García (UD Aldaia) and Jorge Monforte (Catarroja CF) participated in the recording.

If Spain passes from Ronda beating the Netherlands, the way to reissue the triumph of the latest edition of the Nations League goes through seeing what the teams that would have in front of them could be. In the other three quarterfinal games, Croatia and France are measured; Denmark and Portugal; and Italy against Germany. The semifinals would be played on June 4 and 5, and the final, on June 8.

The list of summoned:

Goalkeepers: David Raya, Unai Simón, Alex Remiro.

Defenses: Pedro Porro, Mingueza, Le Normand, Pau Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Raúl Asencio, Alejandro Grimaldo and Marc Cucurella.

Midfielders: Zubimendi, Marc Casadó, Fabián Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Alex Baena and Pedri.

Front: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Ferran Torres, Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo, Ayoze, Morata, Brian Zaragoza, Omorodion and Mikel Oyarzabal.