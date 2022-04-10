New date, new classic. Perhaps this is one of the most uneven. The barcadespite losing in Euroleague, arrives with good feelings from the rest of the games. A victory today would leave in a very favorable position so that those of Saras secure first place.

For their part, the whites are in free fall. They come from losing to him bayern after a disastrous last quarter. To the results must be added the internal problems. Heurtel Y Thompkins They will not wear white again, according to Pablo Laso. There is no official confirmation, but Greek media suggest that both players went out partying and arrived at dawn the day before the match against Panathinaikos.

But this is a barca – Madrid, two teams that know each other very well and that are sure to put on a great show for the fans. Anything can happen.