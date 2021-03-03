Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Barcelona striker Ansu Fati revealed the “Top 5” super stars, whom he preferred and loved since he was a young boy, and said: 4 of these stars played for the “Catalan” team, and they are: goalkeeper Victor Valdes, defender Carls Puyol, and the middle stars Xabi. Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Argentine star Lionel Messi, and the fifth superstar, it was a surprise, because he did not play for “Barca”, but rather for his “arch” rival, Real Madrid, and he is the great Portuguese “Don” star Cristiano Ronaldo, the current Italian Juventus scorer

In an interview with the official website of the Catalan club, Fati admitted that the goal that he set in mind from the first moment he stepped on the gate of the La Masia Academy of “Barca”, is to play for the first team of this club, and this is what has already been achieved.

He added, “My biggest dream was to be one of the” Blaugrana “stars, which is why I worked on myself well. Any little boy who comes to the academy carries in his head the dream and the same goal, which is to play for the first team, and I wanted to go as far as possible.

And when Fati asked about his best teammate who likes to play next to him, he said: Eric Garcia, we have been colleagues since childhood at the La Masia academy, and he used to help me a lot to improve and develop my performance.

It is noteworthy that Fati’s contract with Barcelona expires on June 30, 2022, although the intention is to renew it, and Fati had a serious injury that kept him out of the stadiums, and he is still practicing physical therapy training in Barcelona clinic.