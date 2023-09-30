Madrid (AFP)

Barcelona, ​​the defending champion, regained the winning tone and temporarily topped La Liga, with a difficult victory over its guest Sevilla 1-0 on Friday at the opening of the eighth stage of the Spanish Football Championship.

Barcelona owes its victory to “friendly fire,” when the former defenseman of traditional rivals Real Madrid, who returned to the ranks of the Andalusian club, veteran Sergio Ramos, accidentally scored against his team in the 76th minute.

The Catalan club returned to winning ways, after stumbling against its host Real Mallorca 2-2 last Tuesday, achieving its sixth victory this season, raising its score to 20 points, and regaining the lead temporarily by one point in front of the former leader, its neighbor Girona, which hosts Real Madrid today, “Saturday.” At the top of the stage.

Barcelona prepared well for its difficult trip to Portugal to face Porto next Wednesday, in the second round of the group stage of the Champions League competition.

On the other hand, Sevilla returned to the losing streak after two wins and a draw, and suffered its fourth loss this season, with its score frozen at seven points in twelfth place.

Sevilla, which was without Moroccan international striker Youssef En-Nesyri due to injury, suffered a painful loss before its trip to the Netherlands to face PSV Eindhoven next Tuesday in the second round of the group stage of the prestigious continental competition.

Barcelona’s goal came when Ferran Torres, João Felix’s substitute, passed a cross that Lamine Yamal headed over from close range, hitting the foot of veteran defender Ramos and deceiving goalkeeper Nayland (76).

