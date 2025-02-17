Koundé paid his morning delay and Héctor Fort had his chance. It was not the first unpunctuality of French. Íñigo Pérez, the ray coach, in white sleeve t -shirt. Although it is true that Barcelona has warm country winters, last night … We were 13 degrees. Visiting pressure, brave, and local discomfort, of imprecise play. But it was also true that the game was stretching and that those of Flick were settling in the opposite field. The ray insisted on its high pressure and Barcelona not letting out the rival. Flack flash but without final prize. Little thin start lewandowski, which offered a lot but without success. Little by little, Barça raised the rhythm and although the Madrid defense tried to resist seemed only a matter of time that the first gap was opened.

Lewandowski, almost false nine, insisted on his search although without hitting the treasure. It also seemed a matter of time, and patience, which in the end achieved what he pursued.

Barcelona recovered the ball very fast but it was hard to refine in the final meters and did not find the depth. Raphinha about to score but had difficulty controlling a bucket ball that more than an assistance seemed like a stony. The VAR reviewed and did not sanction an indisputable Hector Fort agar in the area. Rayo survived in agony and although it was a very meritorious exercise, it did not seem sustainable over time. And what did not come by inspiration of the game came by indication of the VAR and a rude agar to Íñigo Martínez ended in a deserved penalty, as deserved as the one that the referee had spared minutes before the lightning. Shameful double standard, which is not that it promotes conspiracy theories, but that it claims them. Lewandowski transformed it, who finally saw his efforts rewarded.

Just then Lamine Yamal was able to mark the second but finished in a vulgar way, as a breakdown. The ray suffered and did not know what to do with the ball and after the minutes he was farther from anything other than the dramatic expansion of his defeat, he began to pinch through the bands and had a couple of occasions not very clear but remarkable . The two admirably saved them Tec, Barça’s retired goalkeeper. To the third, lightning marked and annulled it by an out of play called “positional but with influence”, which can also be translated as “robbery.” The player who marked was correctly and the alleged blockade of the one out of the game was absurd to take it into account because Íñigo Martíenz would not have avoided the shot of the goal. Arbitral gift, nefarious Melero López and even worse Diaz de Mera in the VAR. Both actions only justifiable from the tribal mental mechanism of those who see the most normal in the world pay the vice president of the referees “to compensate.” Pay and charge, of course.

Admirable offensive ray progress in the last quarter of an hour of the first part. Infamous arbitration action in collusion with the VAR, which made it difficult to think that everything was coincide. Casadó and Dani Olmo went out to warm up.

The ray returned to all after the break and you have to recognize merit, because when you are the small team and submit to such a robbery it costs to continue trusting your possibilities. And despite everything there were those of Íñigo Pérez, growing in adversity and with faith intact despite the normal thing would have been to fall into cynicism and hopelessness. Barça was gradually tempered the visiting effervescence although without finishing control. Pedri left Spuel a delicate ball to Lamine Yamal, who finished badly in one of her less graceful nights. The ray insisted, he did not give up, he arrived but without light in the last act. Hansi Flick – what does the need – renounced his Germanic discipline and raised the punishment of Koundé, who entered to save the night in replacement of his substitute, Héctor Fort, who was the strainer of the offensive capacity of the lightning. Dani Olmo entered Gavi. Montjuïc impatiently impatient with the inaccuracies of De Jong, hard sentence of the stands. In 66 Tec avoided the draw again, in his third high profit intervention for his team.

Barça survived, the ray tried with talent but with little fortune, Dani Olmo left some quality details, especially one, the little time that was not for the floors and complaining. I don’t know if it really hurt or it was a story but this boy creates more times expectation in case you have injured again than being about to mark.

Barça regained leadership but with a spectacular scandal. Both the referee and the VAR harmed in all possible aspects to a very dignified visitor, who raised a very serious game and who was taken at least the draw and surely the victory with arbitration decisions very difficult to explain from the hypothesis of the hypothesis of the unintentious error.