After an indigent draw against Granada, Ronald Koeman, the coach of Barça, spoke at a press conference.

Ronald Koeman knows his Barcelona side are not at the level that club fans expect. The Catalans again lost points at home to Granada on Monday night, failing to recover from their recent Champions League loss to Bayern Munich. “Look at our squad roster,” Koeman said after the game, when asked about Barcelona’s set-up and style.

Koeman reflects on the change of style

“We did what we could. We don’t have the players from the tiki-taka era. We have to play with our own style. I think we did well and that with a little more time we could have won. The basic system was 4-3-3 in the first half, then I had to make changes depending on what I had on the bench. It is no longer the Barcelona of eight years ago. It’s like that. With Ansu [Fati] and [Ousmane] Dembele, it’s different because we have more depth ”.