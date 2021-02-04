From the ranks of Paris St. Germain, rumors of a signing of Lionel Messi have been fueled in recent weeks. After Angel Di Maria’s latest statement, Barça coach Ronald Koeman was in a rage.
Lionel Messi has been able to negotiate freely with other clubs about a summer move since January, after all, the six-time world footballer is only tied to FC Barcelona until June 30th. It is unclear where his paths lead. However, Ronald Koeman does not believe in staying with the Catalans: “I’m not confident,” he told the other The Athletic, “but I still hope so”.
The switch options for the 33-year-old Argentinean have not only been limited since the publication of his current contract in Barcelona, Manchester City and Paris St. Germain are considered the only two clubs that could afford his service.
In the past few weeks it has been heard from Paris in particular that they would not be averse to a commitment: “Big players like Messi will always be on the PSG list,” said sporting director Leonardo loudly in January goaland attacker Angel Di Maria said after beating Nimes Olympique (3-0) on Wednesday that he saw “a great chance” that La Pulga will play next season on the Seine.
In Barcelona such statements should by no means be interpreted positively, so Di Maria’s statement unsurprisingly overflowed Koeman’s barrel: “I think that was disrespectful of him,” said the Dutchman Sport1 quoted. “It has nothing to do with respect to talk about someone who is still a Barca player. That is not good, it is a mistake and it could fuel the mood before the Champions League clash.”
On February 16, Barça and PSG will meet in the Champions League round of 16 – as in the 2016/17 season. At that time, the Catalans lost the first leg in Paris 4-0, but won the second leg 6-1 and made it to the quarter-finals. After the season, Neymar moved to the French capital for 222 million euros; not ruled out that history will repeat itself with Messi this year.