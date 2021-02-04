Really enjoyed speaking to @FCBarcelona manager Ronald Koeman for @theathleticUK about what must be one of the hardest jobs in football!

We discussed Lionel Messi’s future, the move to the club he loves, Luis Suarez’s exit and a certain England game a few years ago! pic.twitter.com/Wsg4F0wqAr – Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) February 2, 2021

In the past few weeks it has been heard from Paris in particular that they would not be averse to a commitment: “Big players like Messi will always be on the PSG list,” said sporting director Leonardo loudly in January and attacker Angel Di Maria said after beating Nimes Olympique (3-0) on Wednesday that he saw “a great chance” that La Pulga will play next season on the Seine.

On February 16, Barça and PSG will meet in the Champions League round of 16 – as in the 2016/17 season. At that time, the Catalans lost the first leg in Paris 4-0, but won the second leg 6-1 and made it to the quarter-finals. After the season, Neymar moved to the French capital for 222 million euros; not ruled out that history will repeat itself with Messi this year.