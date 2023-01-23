ITEM Monday, January 23, 2023, 09:31



After beating Real Madrid in inferiority and in extra time in the semifinals in the women’s classic, Barça fulfilled the forecasts and won its third Spanish Super Cup this Sunday by knocking out Real Sociedad 3-0. The block of the azulgranas worked in the final in Mérida and above all, Geyse and Aitana shone, who made and executed the goals that gave their team the first title of the course. Oshoala put the icing on the cake at the last minute, but the process was already resolved in favor of Jonathan Giráldez’s powerful team.

The proposals were seen from the staging at the José Fouto stadium. Barça and Real Sociedad agreed on the idea of ​​controlling the ball as the basis for success, but from there the higher quality and experience of the blaugranas clearly prevailed. The Brazilian striker Geyse, very protagonist throughout the final, unbalanced the contest by receiving a deep pass to break the Gipuzkoan defense and give the ball to Aitana, who, entering from behind, beat Lete with her left foot.

Real society Real Sociedad: Lete, Le Guilly, Tejada, Vanegas, Bernabé, Arnaiz, Gaby (Andreia, min. 68), Gemma; Jensen (Franssi, min. 58), Eizagirre, Amaiur (Uria, min. 68). 3

Barcelona Barcelona: Paños, Bronze, Torrejón (Codina, min. 89), Mapi León, Rolfö, Walsh (Pina, min. 68), Aitana, Patri, Paralluelo (Crnogorcevic, min. 61), Geyse (Oshoala, min. 61) and Mariona (Vicky, min. 89). Goals:

0-1: minutes 13, Aitana. 0-2: minutes 47, Aitana. 0-3: min. 90+6, Oshoala.

Referee:

Marta Frías Acedo (Aragonese Committee). Yellow card to Paralluelo.

Incidents:

6339 at the José Fouto Stadium in Mérida.

The people from San Sebastian, who protested the goal for an alleged offside, did not give up and tried at all times to try to recover the ball near goalkeeper Sandra Paños’ area. Attack to try to tie and, incidentally, try to interrupt any counterattack from the Catalans. Natalia Arroyo, the Real coach trained in the lower categories of Barça, encouraged her players to be brave, but she could not prevent the rival from scoring the second so relentlessly. Brilliant play by Geyse again and a lethal shot by Aitana from outside the area, this time with her right foot.

Schooled by the classic



Instructed by what happened in the semifinals, where they did not know how to close the duel against Real Madrid and had to prevail in extra time and with one less due to the expulsion of Paredes, the Catalans overwhelmed Real. Mariona hit the post in the subsequent play, Paralluelo insisted on the right and Geyse’s incursions brought Barça closer to third. La Real was fighting but seemed incapable of generating danger. She was a very worthy finalist despite the punishment from Oshoala, who headed in a Lucy Bronze cross to finally certify Barça’s success.