They are the two most powerful handball clubs of the century, and today (20:30, Teledeporte) The most complicated Champions League final in history will be played between them due to the way in which the EHF has carried out a tournament that seemed impossible as a result of the pandemic. Barça and Kiel are once again the protagonists in a direct final, which is repeated every ten years: in 2000 Barça won, in 2010 (the first edition with the current format) it was for the Kiel. Today’s in the majestic Lanxess Arena, empty and animated only by the background music that tries to encourage the protagonists to feel rewarded for their effort, It will be the tiebreaker for the two after reaching the final in a very different way.

Barça beat PSG with their style of play, marking the differences with the work of Palmarsson and Mem in attack, and with an outstanding performance by Moller in goal, with a choral work by all the players, with Janc, Fabregas and Cindric as lieutenants.

Kiel, however, won a pendulum match in extra time, which they dominated in the first half with up to seven rental goals, which they lost ten minutes from the end when Veszprem had four goals and won by a goal in the overtime (36-25) on one of the best days of Pekeler, the pivot who came from Rhein Neckar, who caught a rebound in the clouds to score one of the decisive goals, and who with Wiencek forms one of the defensive pairs in the world in the 6-0 of the team.

For Kiel, the games with Barça are special, but he always bumps into the Spanish team. In November both teams met twice in this season’s Champions League qualifying group (2020-21 (, and both in Germany (26-32) and at the Palau Barça won easily (29-25) With both pavilions empty, it could be the occasion of a rematch for the Jicha players, the only squad in Cologne without Spaniards.

There has also been a flow of players between both teams. The last to go from Barça to Kiel was Andrei Chepkin, who today is the one who has won the most Champions League. Andrei was practically retired, and was an emergency reinforcement to win the European Cup in his epilogue as a player.

At the end of this afternoon, however, the proper name is that of the Icelandic Aaron Palmarsson, who has worn the shirt of Kiel, Veszprem and now Barça, three of the four clubs in the Final Four this year. Well, the central defender of the Barça team was in that Kiel who won the 2010 title to the Catalan club, and also the one he won the 2012 one, and he was assisting none other than Jicha (“what we did yesterday against Veszprem has been historic”), now the Kiel coach what happened as a player for Barça. Palmarsson has the chance to win the Champions League this afternoon with a second team, and Jicha the chance to match Talant Dujsebaev and García Parrondo in being the third to win the title as a player and coach.

Barça have won all the games they have played in all competitions in 2020 and this is their fourteenth final, of which they have won nine. The last in 2015, and winning the current one is a challenge, because it would reach the ten winners in the maximum competition, which is double the second in the list, because it has resisted for five years, and because it would be the team with the most victories in the Final Four: You now have two, like the Kiel and the Vardar.

Regarding who is the favorite, in the Final Four it is almost better not to be, because the titles have been chosen on many occasions for the designated victim. But some data point to believe in Barça, because the full crash (Palmarsson’s physical problems were overcome as demonstrated yesterday) and Kiel has many absences due to injury that were noted in the rotation in the semifinal; because he arrives with more than two hours of rest than his rival; And, above all, because so far this semester he has shown that he plays better handball despite the magic of the Norwegian Sagosen and the Croatian Duvnjak, who rival the Icelandic Palmarsson and the Croatian Cindric, with the final Frenchman, Dika Mem (“It’s my first final, and I’m very motivated, like all my teammates“), of the meanings to tip the balance for the Catalans, without forgetting the goals in the Danish duel: Landin against Moller (He will play in the Bundesliga next season), which has been in full swing for two months and was decisive in the two Barça victories in November.