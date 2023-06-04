Barça will be one of the judges for relegation to the Second Division this Sunday at the Balaídos stadium. The group directed by Xavi visits a Celta in free fall with the aim of closing the course with good feelings, although this could mean a real drama for the team from Vigo. The culés arrive at the appointment with one foot on this season and the other on a vacation that will be inevitably marked by the possible arrival of Leo Messi, a signing that has already begun to cook and that is already devouring all the news of the Barça team.

«Next week he will make a decision and you have to leave him alone. I don’t think it adds up that we talk about him every day. In the end he will decide next week and now there are two hundred hypotheses. Here he has the doors open, there is no more debate, “said Xavi this Friday in an interview with Mundo Deportivo. The culé coach had to step up to appease an issue that little by little has been taking all the news of his team ahead. And it is that the ‘Messi case’ already floats so much in the atmosphere of Barcelona that few remember that Barcelona closes the League this Sunday at the Balaídos stadium in what will be the last opportunity to end with good feelings after three irregular days.

Xavi’s team arrives at the meeting with the feeling of having disconnected after winning the League title. After the win against Espanyol there were two punctures against Real Sociedad and Valladolid that tarnished an image that until then had been immaculate throughout the entire championship.

Recovering that trajectory before the holidays is Xavi’s priority. The Tarrasa coach will not be able to count on three fundamental players such as Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Balde due to injury, and he will not line up Busquets and Jordi Alba, already honored last week by the Barça fans. These absences open the door of ownership on the left side for Marcos Alonso and also for an Eric García who could act as an anchor in a 4-3-3 that could be an opportunity for less common players like Ferran Torres or Ansu Fati.

At stake there will be little for the Catalans collectively, but individually. Ter Stegen will fight to keep his clean sheet and achieve his twenty-seventh clean sheet, which would also be worth him to be the best Zamora in history, and Lewandowski will close a top scorer that can lead him to be the best culé rookie in front of goal of history.

Survival



To recover sensations, Barça will have to match the intensity of a Celta who risks their lives in 90 minutes. Carlos Carvalhal’s pupils have chained eleven catastrophic days in which they have barely added 6 points out of the last 33 in play and have reached the last day with water around their necks.

A defeat or even a draw could send them to the Second Division in the event that Real Valladolid does their homework in Zorrilla against Getafe in the match that will be the grand final due to relegation between two of the six teams that are still involved in that drama.

Carlos Carvalhal will look for the three points that certify his permanence without Joseph Aidoo and Agustín Marchesín, both out due to injury, but with Fran Beltrán fully recovered from the discomfort he was suffering from. These absences will condition an eleven in which the Portuguese coach will bet on the usual 4-4-2 and in which the team from Vigo will cling to the talent of its two most important jewels. Gabri Veiga is present and future, while Iago Aspas is present and past. The two will be the big threats for a Barça that wants to end the season on the right foot.

Probable lineups:



Celtic: Iván Villar; Hugo Mallo, Tapia, Núñez, Galán; Luca de la Torre, Beltrán, Viga, Carles Pérez; Larsen and Iago Aspas.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Koundé, Christensen, Marcos Alonso; Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi; Dembele, Ansu Fati and Lewandowski.

Referee: Juan Luis Pulido Santana (Canarian Committee).

Stadium and schedule: Balaídos 9:00 p.m. / DAZN.