Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Barcelona, ​​​​Spain, is in a hurry to enter into negotiations with Frenchman Osman Dembele, in order to renew his contract, which ends in “summer 2024”, because the penalty clause in the contract, and its value is 100 million euros, is reduced by half, “50 million euros”, on the first of next July, and for this he hopes. The Catalans reached an agreement with him before this date. “Barca” proposes 3 years for renewal, starting from “summer 2024” and until the 2026-2027 season, “according to the newspaper “Sport”, which is closely related to the “Blaugrana”, and said that the Barcelona administration has already begun to take the first steps to negotiate with the star crowned World Cup. Russia 2018 with the “roosters”.

Dembley’s story was not “rosy” with “Barca”, since since his arrival in 2017, he was not spared from repeated injuries, spent many months in treatment, and the club did not benefit from him, to the extent that many called him the “glass man”, like the Belgian. Eden Hazard, the “wing” of Real Madrid, who suffered many injuries, since his arrival at Real Madrid years ago, and Dembele did not begin to present his true credentials, except with the advent of Xavi Hernandez at the head of the technical leadership in the “Camp Nou”, as he imposed himself as an offensive force not You compare, and this season was one of the reasons why Barcelona came so close to winning the Spanish League “La Liga”, which is officially announced in the event of a victory over Espanyol “Sunday” in the “34th round” of the competition.

Dembele was injured again this season, and was away for more than two months, but his overwhelming influence in the first half of the season put Barcelona at the top, especially in light of the decline in the results of Real Madrid, the traditional and arch-rival, who fell more than once into the trap of losing and drawing.

Dembele expressed on more than one occasion his love for the “Catalan” and his desire to continue with him, which is the same as Barcelona’s desire, and in particular Xavi Hernandez, the technical director who he considers the “nucleus” of the future team for “Barca”, except that the player and his agent Moussa Sissoko did not say anything. with the benefit of actually starting the negotiation.

Dembele joined Barcelona in 2017, coming from Borussia Dortmund, according to a contract worth 147 million euros, and at that time it was the highest offer for a French player, and it lasted for 5 years, then he renewed it last season for two years until 2024, and here are the fans eagerly waiting for Dembley to continue with the team, to convince her. Completely plays an important role, and has a positive impact, more than any other “wing” in the team, whether Brazilian Rafinha, Spaniard Ferran Torres, or others.

Othman Dembele, who completes next Monday, “26 years old”, born on May 15, 1997, began his professional career in French Rennes “2014-2016”, and from there to Borussia Dortmund “2016-2017”, and settled in “Catalonia” 2017.

Dembele played for the youth teams under 17, 18, 19 and 21 years old, and was promoted to the first team in 2016. He participated in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and despite his injury and failure to complete the matches, he contributed to the victory of the “Roosters” in the “World Cup”, and he was awarded the Legion of Honor with the rank of Knight. from the French Presidency.