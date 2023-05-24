Second consecutive defeat for Barcelona, ​​now on vacation after the arithmetic victory of La Liga, which lost 3-1 in Valladolid. An own goal by Christensen and goals by Larin and Plata condemn Xavi to surrender. Lewandowski scores and reserves the ‘Pichichi’ with the 23rd goal in the league. Real Sociedad, after the coup at the Camp Nou, narrowly beat Almeria thanks to Kubo’s goal and climbed to 68 points, mortgaging the fourth place which would guarantee qualification for the next Champions League. Instead, the Balaidos match between Celta Vigo and Girona ended 1-1: the goal by the former Roma player Carles Perez was answered by another former Serie A player, Christian Stuani (who spent his time at Reggina) in the 59th minute, who made amends for a missed penalty two minutes earlier. Galicians who rise to 40 and see salvation, Catalans (eighth) who remain clinging to European hopes, waiting for Athletic Bilbao engaged on Thursday against Osasuna.