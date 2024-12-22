This Saturday’s cruel defeat at the Olímpic Lluís Companys against Atlético de Madrid (1-2) has plunged Barça into a deep crisis of results in the League. One of the worst streaks experienced in recent years: the immediate precedent must be sought 16 years ago, in 2008, in the last days of the Frank Rijkaard era on the bench.

Bad omens. Then, Barça, also chaired in those days by Joan Laporta, had a deplorable end to the season: they finished 19 points behind the champion, Real Madrid, and even surpassed by Villarreal, 10 points away.

disastrous streak

Barça has only added 5 of the last 21 possible points

With the defeat against Atlético de Madrid, the fifth in the League and second in a row at the Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barça has accumulated seven games with only one victory in the Spanish championship: from 0-4 at the Bernabeu (October 26 ) and the following 3-1 against Espanyol (November 3), the team led by Hansi Flick has only added the victory at Mallorca’s home (1-5), in addition to two draws (2-2 in Vigo and 2-2 at Villamarín) and four defeats, three of them at home (Real Sociedad, 1-0; Las Palmas, 1-2; Leganés, 0-1, and Atlético). That is, 5 points out of the last 21 possible.

To find a similar precedent we have to go back to March 2008 with Rijkaard. A defeat at Atlético de Madrid’s home (4-2) opened a series of nine painful matches with four defeats, four draws and only one victory (6-0 against Valencia 6-0). So, that victory was only a patch, since the Blaugrana team chained eight games with a single victory.

Rijkaard would end up being fired within a few weeks. The club, through Txiki Begiristain, informed him in May, hours before the Classic, that he would not continue on the bench. They had already prepared the replacement of Pep Guardiola, then at Barça B.