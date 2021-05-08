As reported this Saturday by Lluís Canut in Mundo Deportivo, Barça is very interested in Ryan Gravenberch, Ajax midfielder who will turn 19 on May 22. Gravenberch, with a market value of 28 million euros, is already an absolute international under Frank de Boer and the technicians speak of him as a new Rijkaard.

The Barça technicians, and obviously also Ronald Koeman, see Gravenberch as an ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets in the future, and they consider that it is necessary to advance the times and bring Gravenberch before its price goes off the market. Gravenberch would come to join the Dutch who are already in the first team, Frenkie de Jong and Sergiño Dest, who also came from Ajax. The invisible thread between Hollanda and Barça, always present.

Gravenberch has played 44 games for Ajax this season, practically all of them, in which he has scored five goals and provided six assists. It has totaled 3,763 minutes. In addition to Gravenberch, Barça has Nico González in the reserve team to go making the transition with Sergio Busquets.