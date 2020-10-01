The phenomenon in itself is not new. In all leagues around the world there are pairings in which the supposed favorite is having an undue difficulty. Year for year. Always anew. In Germany, for example, FC Bayern (which was already oversized at the time) could rarely win in Kaiserslautern or Frankfurt in the 1970s and 1980s. It is very similar FC Barcelona with Celta Vigo for half a decade. Where he will be guest again on Thursday evening (9.30 p.m.).
April 5, 2015 marks the last positive event in the balance sheet of the Azulgrana in the Estadio de Balaídos (today officially Estadio Abanca-Balaídos) in Vigo. The Catalans won 1-0 with a header from Jéremy Mathieu (on presentation of a certain Xavi).
It was the last success for Barça in the provincial capital in northwestern Spain to date. Since then, the Catalans have visited the stadium six times – and lost three times. Two more draws in the league and a draw in the cup (in return game mode) round off their rather inglorious statistics.
Almost half a year after the mentioned close 1-0 victory in the league, on September 23, 2015, the almost 23,000 spectators who populated the grandstands of the venerable arena (inaugurated in 1928) witnessed a historic evening for the Galicians. With 4: 1, the men of coach Eduardo Berizzo sent the house-high favorites on the way home.
And we’re not talking about just any FC Barcelona. But from the team that had won the Champions League just a few months earlier (3-1 in the final against Juventus). And the Blaugrana coach at the time, Luis Enrique, had taken his entire arsenal with him to north-west Spain: the MSN assault row around Messi, Suárez and Neymar as well as the secret leader in midfield, Andrés Iniesta, and the omnipresent Sergio Busquets, to just a few Name.
But against the offensive force of the celestes (sky blue) around their striker Iago Aspas (who had looked for his luck in the Premier League at Liverpool two years earlier but did not find it), the tireless Nolito and the Swedish international John Guidetti (most recently quite unlucky at Hannover 96 en route) the then King of Europe had no chance. Aspas scored twice that evening (each based on Nolito). Hugo Mallo prepared the goals of Nolito and Guidetti both times.
In the following season, an even greater shame loomed for the proud noble club. While they were 2-0 down at halftime at 1: 4 a year earlier, it went into the dressing room on October 2, 2016 with a steep 0: 3 deficit. But two goals within six minutes (from defense chief Piqué and Neymar) seemed to turn the game in favor of the guests. However, a header from Pablo Fernández in the 83rd minute ended all speculation on something countable. Piqué’s second goal that evening couldn’t change that either. Again Iago Aspas was one of the standout figures of the game with a goal and an assist.
FCB was closer to victory in the 2017/18 season. At 2-2 on matchday 33 they took the lead twice (goals from Ousmane Dembélé and Paco Alcácer) – but had to swallow the home side’s equalization twice. The goal for the 2-2 final was marked in the 82nd minute – of course Iago Aspas.
Who also met in the last league home win of the gallegos against the culés. In the 2-0 win in the 2018/19 season, Aspas scored with a hand penalty in the 88th minute.
Last season, both teams parted again with a 2-2 draw. Parallelism of events: Blaugrana took the lead twice again (both goals were scored by Luis Suárez, who has meanwhile moved to Atlético Madrid) – but Fedor Smolov and – of course – again Aspas (with a free kick in the 89th minute) secured the hosts the point they deserved . And the expansion of their very positive home record against their big rivals from Catalonia over the past five years.
2015/16 season (League): Celta – FC Barcelona 4-1; Season 2016/17 (League): Celta 4-3 FC Barcelona; Season 2017/18 (League): Celta 2-2 FC Barcelona, Season 2017/18 (Cup) Celta 1-1 FC Barcelona; Season 2018/19 (League): Celta – FC Barcelona 2-0; Season 2019/20 (League): Celta – FC Barcelona 2-2
Leave a Reply