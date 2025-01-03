Joan Laporta has met this thursday morning with several managers —sports vice president Rafa Yuste, football director Joan Soler and treasurer Ferrán Olivé— to try to find a solution to the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor and, after it, the club is very optimistic about being able to solve both cases.

One day after LaLiga canceled the records of both playerswho no longer belong to the competition as the Blaugrana club has not yet solved the problem with the financial Fair Play of the domestic competition, the club does not rule out that Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor can defend the Barça shirt in the second stretch of the season.

The Blaugrana club will insist on the idea that the approximately 100 million euros of money that will come in from the transfer of the exploitation of part of the VIP boxes of the new Spotify Camp Nou They already existed before the market closing date -11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2024-, but it could not be accredited due to the delay due to the Christmas holidays. So, They would allege “force majeure” to adhere to the regulations of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

With that amount, which the club hopes to have fully accredited this Friday, Barça would reach the 1:1 rule which, Under the club’s criteria, it would allow both Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor to register and trust that LaLiga.

If not, the ball would be in Dani Olmo’s court. The Spanish international trained again this Thursday, like Pau Víctor, along with the rest of his teammates waiting to know if he will be able to play the remainder of the season with FC Barcelona.

Olmo, in the event of not being able to play again this season with Barça, will have to decide If you activate the clause that leaves you free —offers are not going to be lacking—or if it reaches some kind of agreement with Barça.