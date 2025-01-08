FC Barcelona is going through one of the most critical moments in its recent history and one of the reasons that explains this is that the people to whom the keys are given lately have not been up to the task of the colossal building. One wonders if there is not in Catalonia, the club’s territory of influence due to geographical and passionate proximity, a bipedal being, whether in its rural or urban area, with the capacity to run with a certain decorum and without problems an extraordinary and peculiar club in many ways. senses, yes, but not so much as to not find anyone minimally orderly, honest and thorough.

If power at Barça is usually in the wrong hands, what can we say about those characters who, suddenly, taking advantage of the smell of death, reappear out of nowhere to snatch a few minutes of media notoriety that they never deserved, a species close to the family of the parasites that find a place in the need to generate news thanks to a very large news-matrix such as not registering Dani Olmo. Few like Jordi Farré, in whose grotesque journey to run for president in 2021, he gave away pizzas and tattoos in exchange for signatures that he later destroyed so as not to recognize that they were scarce. Well, instead of hiding in a cave, the man has once again stuck his head out to recant an alleged motion of censure at a supposed press conference that no one should attend.

Jordi Farré has once again shown his head to try to overthrow Laporta EFE/Alejandro Garcia

The club has a damaged reputation and the only thing missing was the opportunists to make it worse.

The list goes on. Agustí Benedito was there one day ensuring that an emerging energy drink company whose name did not even appear on Google was securing a multimillion-dollar sponsorship for the shirt; or the fleeting Lluís Fernández Alá, who promised without his head falling to the ground that Guardiola would return with him and simulated in a pre-pre-pre-pre-electoral event that a crowd cheered him when, removing the zoom, there were four the friends who surrounded him. Even Toni Freixa, from whom we expected more due to his status as a serious candidate in the last elections, has transmuted into a staunch defender of the same laportismo that he apostatized from and that insulted him so much. His principles of Marxist volubility (we are talking of course about Groucho and not about good old Karl).

The importance of the culé fan as a fundamental social vector throughout the history of FC Barcelona is usually highlighted, but I don’t know if that involvement and ability to modify the path of power through a commendable spirit of protest has been declining over the years. .

Episodes follow one another that undermine the club’s reputation from within without anyone remedying it and outside, the more measured opposition, which tries to come together to say this is how far we have come, is torpedoed by folkloric elements who should be isolated.

The sick need qualified doctors and not cheap quacks.

