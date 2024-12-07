There are times when statistics are misleading and hide some key details in the outcome of a football match, but there are other times when the numbers cannot be more eloquent about what happens on the field of play. Two pieces of information clearly define what happened in the Johan Cruyff match between Barcelona and Betis. The Blaugrana already led 4-0 at half-time while the duel ended with 38 shots from the Barcelona players to just two from the Betics.

Barça, much superior, had the second half to spare because they did the job in the first 37 minutes. It was to a certain extent logical that the pace set by Aitana Bonmatí, Patri Guijarro and Walsh, the three starters in the engine room, would then slow down.

The Norwegian streak

Graham Hansen does not understand saving efforts and already has ten goals this season

Claudia Pina was also missing up front and although Montcada’s team did not score, she was key to opening the scoring. Paula Vizoso could not catch a shot from the 9th. The loose ball was finished into the net by Brugts, who already has four goals this season.

Just six minutes later, Graham Hansen, another of those who does not understand economizing efforts, extended the lead at the far post. At 3-0, Ona Batlle had time to control and finish a cross from Aitana without opposition inside the area. While in the fourth, Patri Guijarro’s pressure was as important as Graham Hansen’s ambition, who pushed the Balearic player’s pass. It is the Norwegian’s tenth goal.

With the 4-0, Pere Romeu was able to think about the trip to Sweden on Thursday to visit Hammarby in the Champions League and retired five key pieces such as Guijarro (at half-time), Paredes, Mapi León, Batlle and Pina (quadruple change in 67).

The Englishman Ellie Roebuck made her debut defending the Barcelona goal. He started replacing Cata Coll but could not finish with a zero in his locker. An overconfidence from the young Swiss woman from Schertenleib allowed Zouhir to steal the ball and score with a great forehand the final 4-1 with two minutes left.

1-0 for Athletic

In Lezama, Badalona Levante went through its sixth matchday without winning because of a goal from Agote in the 81st minute

In Lezama, under heavy rain, Athletic exacerbated the crisis of results that Levante Badalona is experiencing with the first goal of the young Daniela Agote, 18 years old, in League F. There are now six consecutive League games without winning. Ferran Cabello’s team. The Badalonesas became the revelation at the beginning of the campaign but now they have only added three points out of the last 18 possible.

Under intense pressure, the local coach took a gamble with an offensive change and just six minutes after coming on, in the 81st minute, Agote beat María Valenzuela so that the three points remained in Bilbao.