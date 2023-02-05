The blaugrana regulate the Sampaoli team 3-0 with goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi and Raphinha. Busquets’ injury worries

Taking to the field after the fall of Madrid in Mallorca, Barça had the chance to extend the lead over their rivals at the top to +8 and they didn’t let it slip away: 3-0 with goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi and Raphinha in the recovery. The curse of Sampaoli continues with Barcelona: 5 defeats out of 5, the heavy partial 13-1. Sevilla came from two consecutive victories but fell back into crisis: they are only +2 on the relegation zone.

BUSQUETS INJURED — Xavi insists with the 4 midfielders, module with De Jong next to Busquets and Pedri behind Lewandowski who is giving excellent results, and only changes the left back, the expert Jordi Alba for the young Balde. Dembélé injured, confirmation for Raphinha. In Sevilla various changes, hyper-defensive formation (excellent Loic Badé) with the 4-5-1 and debut of the Senegalese Pape Gueye, one of the many signings in January. The problem for Xavi, however, is that after less than 4 minutes Busquets in a tackle with En-Nesyri hurt his left ankle and was forced to leave the field to Kessie, with a switch to 4-1-4-1, De Jong in front of the defense. See also Pantani's mother to the Carabinieri: when Marco died he was not alone, there were two escorts

DECISIVE BOUNOU — In the first half, Barcelona managed to have 90% of possession, with Sevilla falling back in defense of Bounou, who was decisive on two occasions on Lewandowski, a close-range shot blocked with his left foot and a shot from outside with an incredible flight of the Moroccan goalkeeper. Sevilla for over half an hour struggled even just to pass the goal of the field and Barça also came close to the lead with Araujo from a corner action.

KESSIE MAGIC — In the interval Sampaoli removed Oliver Torres (positive) and En-Nesyri (much less) for Bryan Gil and Lamela. Rakitic sent to play center forward. But the one who moved incredibly in the area was Kessie, who in the 58th minute served by Raphinha on a pass from Christensen danced between the opposing defenders and then with a subtle and very precise touch freed Jordi Alba in front of Bounou: winning left diagonal for the full-back’s first goal of the season, captain after Busquets’ exit. See also Nairo Quintana would run the Giro d'Italia: 'revenge' after tramadol scandal

BRAZILIAN NIGHT — Raphinha is trying not to make Dembélé regret and so in the 70th minute he offered Gavi his second assist of the season. The boy from 2004 ended a 17-pass action with a right footed shot into an empty net: Raphinha’s cut was surgical, Sevilla’s defense opened up without offering any resistance. And then Raphinha closed the race towards the Mvp of the evening with a beautiful right-footed goal from an extended volley on a perfect cross by Jordi Alba. Then he came out to the applause of a Camp Nou who just a few months ago booed him mercilessly. Many things have changed in Barça.

