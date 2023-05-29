From next year, the Blaugrana will play at the Olimpico del Montjuic. Six clubs involved in the fight for salvation, everything is decided on the last day. Espanyol relegated

Nine games at the same time, huge emotions, goodbye at Camp Nou, some verdict and a last day of heart attack in relegation key, with 6 clubs involved. This is the photograph of the penultimate day of Liga.

See you at Camp Nou — At the Camp Nou the tears of Jordi Alba and the smiles of Busquets on their last appearance in the stadium where they made history. The two Barcelona captains will leave the club at the end of the season. And after 66 years, the plant in the Les Corts district will close its doors for at least 18 months for renovations. Barça moves to the Olimpico del Montjuic. In their last appearance at the ‘old’ Camp Nou, Xavi’s team beat Mallorca 3-0 with two goals from Ansu Fati and a goal from Gavi. See also Carrasco and Aubameyang are on Barcelona's radar

Real Sociedad in the Champions League — In Madrid at the Metropolitano the duel for third place between Atletico and Real Sociedad was broadcast: Simeone’s team won 2-1 with goals from Griezmann, Molina. For Real Sorloth in the final: Atletico sure of third place -1 from Madrid for second, Basques who officially return to the Champions League after 10 years thanks to the defeat of Villarreal again in the capital: 2-1 with Rayo Vallecano. Submarine Yellow and Betis secured the Europa League. Osasuna (which depends on itself), Athletic Bilbao, Girona, Rayo Vallecano Sevilla and Mallorca are fighting for the place in the Conference League.

Espanyol down — In the relegation zone after Elche, Espanyol were also relegated, who drew 2-2 in Valencia: locals ahead with the young Diego Lopez, comeback signed by Cesar Montes and Braithwaite, decisive goal by Samu Lino in the 93rd minute for the condemnation of Catalans. The third team that will go down to the Segunda will be decided next Sunday. Even 6 teams are at stake: Cadiz, Valencia, Getafe, Almeria, Celta and Valladolid. See also CONMEBOL did not include Chilavert in the greeting to Vélez and the Paraguayan responded with a harsh message

