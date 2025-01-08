Manolo García said, in that wonderful band that was El Último de la Fila, that if you wanted to dance, why would you wait? And the CSD, who loves partying and, also, Spanish nineties music, responded to go ahead. To dance. When love sets sail, it is unstoppable. ‘Camela’ en rama. Barça won in the offices of Moncloa and also on the grass of Jeddah. For the first, he used that false victimhood so historically rooted in his 125 years of life and the worst president in the history of this country. For the second, an unrecognizable Athletic lent him a hand. Or two. Barça came out with twelve players. Olmo was still not there, but it seemed otherwise. In the first eight minutes, three very clear chances. One from Koundé, whose shot was blocked by Unai Simón. The other, from Raphinha. A shot two inches from the Basque goalkeeper that went over the crossbar. And the third, also from the Brazilian, trying to surprise from the outside in a direct free kick. Unai was on point. Laporta’s goal, with the connivance of the CSD, known minutes before the semi-final, was the hand of a saint for Barça.Related news standard No Football The Government rescues Barça: it allows Dani Olmo Javier Asprón to play standard No Football Laporta celebrates with jumps and a cut of the precautionary sleeve by Olmo Pablo LodeiroJust the opposite of Athletic, who went out to the King Abdullah Stadium without the injured Nico or the injured Sancet, his two best players, and he didn’t realize that he was in Arabia fighting for a title. It took 30 minutes to do it, but by then they were already one goal behind. In the 17th minute, a partnership between Balde and Gavi ended in a cross from the side that Gavi finished off from the edge of the small area. It had neither mark nor shadow. His shot with his left foot went under the legs of Unai, who raised his arms, reproaching his teammates for their lack of intensity. Goal from a footballer who has been playing with a precautionary team for a year, and who replaced Olmo, another who has just recover your license thanks to a precautionary measure. Just like on the third, as happens with Parcheesi when three consecutive sixes come up, it is the turn of a Barça player to return to the starting box. Well, with Pedro Sánchez and the independence movement governing Spain, it may not be. Don’t be fooled. Raphinha was able to double the advantage in a clear head-to-head match in which Unai emerged victorious. The play was cooked up in another loss of the ball by Athletic coming from behind. Valverde didn’t know where to squat anymore, but it wasn’t for lack of space in the technical area. There are smaller tennis courts. Half an hour into the game, a long pass to Iñaki Williams, with a false start by Szczesny, the starter due to Iñaki Peña’s four-minute delay in the activation session, turned the game slightly around. Athletic began to be recognizable and was close to going into the break with the game tied. It wasn’t like that for Szczesny, who also knows how to stop smoking. In the 34th minute, he prevented Guruzeta from placidly taking the ball to the net by blocking a Yuri cross. And in the 43rd minute, he chested a shot at Iñaki Williams in the small area. The eldest Williams had already had it a few minutes before, sending a volley over the Pole’s goal. After the break, the game returned to its genesis. Athletic was there, but not physically present, and Barça understood that the sooner they scored the second, they would leave the semi-final going downhill. And so it was. In the 49th minute, Raphinha once again made it 2-0, but it was not the Brazilian’s night in front of goal. Yes, Lamine’s, which in the only one he had, he had it saved, to the joy of the Saudi public, given to Yamal. In the 52nd minute, a pass into Gavi’s space left the winger alone against Unai. Yuri late read the idea of ​​Barça’s ‘8’ and enabled Lamine, who defined with the inside to the left of Unai. With everything lost, Valverde pulled Nico, and also Vesga and De Marcos; and Flick gave Yamal half an hour of rest. Changes that once again gave wings to Athletic, but they were arrivals with more noise than anything, and when it didn’t happen, there was the VAR, annulling two goals. One to De Marcos, in the 82nd, for offside. Another to Iñaki, in the 86th, also for an illegal position. He received the ball from Frenkie de Jong, but that mistaken pass hit Nico’s foot after the Dutchman’s mistake. That’s where Athletic’s few options ended. Barça grants Olmo a final.

