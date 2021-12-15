The German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen he has been with Barcelona since 2014 and has already exceeded 250 appearances in the Blaugrana shirt. In his career he has already won several important trophies and is one of the most popular extreme defenders in European football. Recently the footballer decided to buy his first electric car, and the choice fell on Cupra Born.

Cupra, a spin-off of Seat, is a brand already fully involved in the electrification process of the Volkswagen group. And ter Stegen will be one of many to choose Born to move around the city and around Barcelona. The car keys were handed to him by none other than Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths. And while he was there, he visited the Design Lab, one of the Cupra design centers and one of the brand’s most confidential structures.

Ter Stegen got to see some moodboards hanging on the walls. “And this is where everything is collected to help make decisions?Asked the goalkeeper. Indeed, this is the case: in the laboratory, the designers group the visual ideas on specific panels to create the concepts.

With regard to the emotional contribution to the choice of vehicles, famous footballers are no different from ordinary customers who come to the dealership to choose options and colors. The goalkeeper said: “My son will be super happy that the car is blue. They will always recognize me“. Yes, because according to Griffiths, ter Stegen will be the first person to take this car to the streets of Barcelona.