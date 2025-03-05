To the Barça What happened to him in the league again happened and began disconnected to the local gale. Anyway, put to speculate with repetitions, and given the final exhibition of Flick’s in that game -with the comeback … More epic that this team has starred at the moment- neither had to worry so much about a start that more than being wrong the Catalans simply did not just appear.

Benfica

Trublin; Araujo (Dahl, min.57), Silva, Otamendi, races; Barreiro, Aursnes, Kokcu (Sanches, minute); Akturboglu, Schjelderup (Rego, Min.70), Pavlidis (Cabral, Min.84).

Trublin; Araujo (Dahl, min.57), Silva, Otamendi, races; Barreiro, Aursnes, Kokcu (Sanches, minute); Akturboglu, Schjelderup (Rego, Min.70), Pavlidis (Cabral, Min.84). Barcelona

Szczesny; Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, bucket; Of Jong (Casadó, min.79), Pedri, Olmo (min.28, Araujo); Raphinha, Lamine Yamal (Ferran Torres, min.56), Lewandowski (Gerard Martín, min.79).

Little by little, Barça calmed the game, lowered the revolutions, sank Benfica in his field and the Portuguese stopped having opportunities as clear as the first two scratches. German cooking began, with Dani Olmo, Pedri and Of Jong Looking for the provocative angel and everything indicated that with a little patience they were going to find it. Very good Barça in the pressure, locating the game in the local field, and tieding the Portuguese in short, but they had less light in the conclusion of the attacks.

Barcelona’s first big occasion was triple but Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski failed. Flick encouraged the young Muslim telling him not to worry. Benfica attacked depth every time he could but with little fortune. The game was open and fun and the two teams felt comfortable in pressure and recovery, although Barça as a whole was more solid and was safer with the ball.

But in 21 something similar to what happened in the match against Real happened, but this time harming Barcelona interests: Cubarsí was expelled for needing being the last defense. It was closer to the area than in Montjuic and nobody else could really stop Pavlidisunlike what happened on Sunday. Tec stopped the foul and Dani Olmo was the sacrificed, replaced by Araujo.

Barça without Cubarsí resigned from dating the ball played from behind and activated the prudent mode and his goalkeeper was served long. In the last 2-3 years an increasingly demanding football in the physical penalizes in a very sensitive way the teams that remain with one less. But it must be said that despite the precautions Barça did not give up and continued to be brave and spinning fine.

Bengals in the stands – championable in a Champions match – took the referee to stop the game for a moment. Smoke on the pitch, as if they were the 90s. Intense smoke. In the television realization it cost to distinguish the pitch, especially in the vicinity of the local goalkeeper. Allowing this to happen is a shame for the UEFA.

A very meritorious Barça not only resisted but arrived with danger between the fog and was close to the goal. Lamine Yamal Fed Raphinha.

Benfica inaugurated the second part failing a shot to Bocajarro. The Portuguese dump in attack predicted visiting suffering but between Tec and Balde Barça survived with dignity to the tide. Flick turned to Ferran And he laid Lamine Yamal, a bit lazy and tired probably because of her observance of Ramadan, which does not allow drinking or eating during the sunny hours. If he did for being a Catholic they would call him a fan and question his parents.

Barcelona continued to work at its inferiority and ended up having its fair and deserved prize, Raphinha’s work. As he did on January 21, he silenced the Da Luz stadium. It was a deed to put ahead in such adverse circumstances and cannot be attributed to chance or luck but the merit of a team that knew how to administer its resources with talent and perseverance, and without making stupid mistakes, to achieve its goal. Special mention a Tecwho gave the reason to Flick choosing him as an undisputed holder. What a different night, yesterday’s, which he had during his January visit. Gerard Martín and Casadó entered from Jong and Lewandowski.

Magistral lesson of discipline, sacrifice and quality of a team that played 70 minutes with one less and knew how to prove its superiority.