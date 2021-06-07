The 40 points that Barça scored in the third quarter, just three behind the best record in history in the Endesa League, are not a good reflection of the game that faced Lenovo Tenerife, but they are of the damage and potential of Jasikevicius’ team if you give the slightest margin. Barça threw too comfortable, almost alone, in a situation that did not occur during the first half. The visiting defense made waters to which the scoreboard began to open and the Barça shooters smelled blood. After a disastrous start of three (1 of 10) they got 12 of the next 15 for a final total of 17/32. Tenerife fell apart (112-69) after the break, unable to match or stop the Catalans, leaving the first victory of the series on a plate to his rival. Barça, today, is in a better mental, physical and basketball situation than before the match.

The Tenerife defense, of high level, turned off the lights of Barça at the beginning. Higgins was overwhelmed with constant two against one, Davies and Pau could do nothing on the inside and Calathes did not find those easy passes to which he has us accustomed. Yes some points, also Mirotic, but Tenerife forced Barça to always shoot from afar. A blessing for the Canaries, because the success of the Catalans was very low. Led by Fitipaldo first and Huertas later, Lenovo Tenerife circulated better in attack but did not subdue his rival either. The match was still very close at 15 minutes.

Tenerife held the guy on the rebound despite playing with two bases, a system that Jasikevicius traced, giving entry to Westermann, who had had a residual role in recent weeks. The work of Mirotic and Kuric’s points opened a small gap before the break (43-36), also thanks to Barça’s ability to stop Huertas.

Relentless

But like so many times this season, as in the quarters against Penya, Barça’s third quarter was devastating. Against the green and black they added 37 points between minute 20 and 30, against Tenerife 40. They started with a 13-2 partial, Calathes shining and Mirotic scoring, with high quality minutes also from Pau. Barça left with a difference of 15 points (60-42) and from there it was unleashed. Tenerife was unable not to stop, but to annoy the Catalans who destroyed them with triples. Everybody threw it and they were almost always right, in an exhibition of the Barcelona perimeter. At a record pace, Barça left the game absolutely seen for sentence (83-54) before the final quarter. Also, they didn’t stop there.

In the last quarter, the Barça festival continued with the less usual on the court, in which they were already shooting almost to beat their own records, rising above 100 points and leaving Tenerife more than 40 below. A resounding victory, with scandal figures and giving a blow on the table that was heard from Madrid and Valencia.