The ‘Espai Barça’ project, which includes the construction of a new Camp Nou and a new Palau Blaugrana, continues to attract a queue. In the absence of the final conclusions of the ‘due diligence’ that the club has commissioned to know the real state of the club’s financial situation and the investments made for this project, the first signs point to significant diversions of money and alleged irregular payments .

According to the Ara newspaper, the Laporta board has already begun to take the first measures. One of them has been the dismissal of the person in charge of the patrimonial area and of the ‘Espai Barça’, William T. Mannarelli. The club considers the executive as allegedly responsible for a series of irregularities, including a monthly payment of 120,000 euros for the hiring of external specialists to evaluate the project awarded in 2016 to the Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei. From the board, as Ara explains, orders have been given to review these payments, which were received by “five or six professionals.”

In fact, the first indications point to a significant diversion of money, taking into account current market prices, in the initial budget of the ‘Espai Barça’ project. According to the same newspaper, the real price of the investments made so far would be around 50 million euros, and not the 109 that have appeared in the club’s financial report so far.

In addition, the audit has found a series of additional payments that never exceed 200,000 euros in order not to have to go through the control of the Award Committee and that therefore they would have been outside the approval of the board.