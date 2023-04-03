Barça had a real feast this Saturday against Elche and they did so in a match in which some of the less common players in Xavi’s starting eleven were able to shine. Eric García showed that he has plenty of wickers to be a guaranteed replacement for Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto shone again in the midfield and Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati took advantage of the opportunity scoring a goal that can serve to gain confidence ahead of the classic and to the remainder of the season. These are the resources that Xavi has to replace the plague of injuries that plagues the Barça team next Wednesday against Real Madrid.

«Making a team means that today footballers who have not been participating too much play and have performed at a very high level. This is a team. It is an important step, a very good victory and I am very happy for the group”, Xavi stated at the press conference after his team’s resounding 4-0 victory against Elche. The Tarrasa coach could not hide his satisfaction after a day in which the plan turned out for him. He was able to rest important footballers after the demanding national team break and reserve them for the ‘final’ that next Wednesday his team will play against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

Pedri, Dembélé, Christensen, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha could not be against Elche due to injury, a plague of absences that forced Xavi to use ingenuity to set up an eleven of guarantees. Eric García appeared as an impromptu pivot to rest Busquets and it was a solution that came together perfectly. “The idea came from Jordi Cruyff, he has been telling me since last year,” Xavi said at the conclusion. The position did not come as a surprise to the former Manchester City man, who showed that he was confident not to lose balls, was the player who started all the team’s attacks and was correct in the defensive field in a match, yes, in which his team had a favorable wind from the first part.

Eric García was Barça’s big surprise on a night that also served to claim. Ansu Fati remained silent during the week and prepared to speak where a footballer can do it best, on the pitch. A better version of him could be seen in the physical section and he played throughout the game on the inside lanes, benefiting from the continuous internships of Jordi Alba. From that position he managed to hurt Elche and appeared at the key moment to round off the clash and gain morale for a classic in which he could end up starting. «He has ended up tired, but his work has been very good. The goal is a consequence of his work and his talent », acknowledged Xavi at the conclusion.

The other footballer who managed to vindicate himself was Ferran Torres. He played again at the right-handed end, the position that best suits his characteristics, and a much looser player could be seen when it came to generating imbalance. He faced again and again with him throughout the game and ended up finding the prize in the final stretch with a left foot going from the outside to the inside, an unexpected weapon considering his good leg. «He is honest and he always wants to work. It’s wonderful to train him”, Xavi said of him on a night of rotations that could be very useful to the man from Egar in the face of next Wednesday’s classic.