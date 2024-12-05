At the worst moment, facing the abyss of a fifth consecutive continental defeat, Barça held on tooth and nail to a match that should serve to change its bad dynamics. After not knowing how to close their last duels, the Peñarroya team finally came out ahead against Maccabi at the Pionir, thus adding a tight victory but one that seems like pure oxygen for the Blaugrana.

Barça had fallen at OAKA, but showing their face and competing until the last honk. A fighting attitude that seemed to be maintained at the start of the game against Maccabi, in which a serious and aggressive Barça team was seen from Justin Anderson’s initial basket. The Peñarroya team dominated the game in that opening quarter, in which Jabari Parker had a great time running the counterattack and in which they achieved important advantages, such as the 11-18 that Vesely signed.

Jabari Paker, with 35 minutes on the court, signed a decisive defense in the last Israeli possession

It seemed that this dynamic was being maintained, that Barça’s rotations did not affect their performance. Núñez, again, seemed plugged in and knew how to manage the times. But the Blaugranas couldn’t break the game despite having several moments to do so. Hoard’s physique was his main rival, with the Frenchman determined to keep the Maccabees with options.

Barça’s success in attack had somewhat hidden their problems when it came to closing the rebound. Maccabi, one of the best in the Euroleague in this department, added more in attack than in defense and as soon as the Blaugrana stopped scoring they seemed to deflate like a leaky balloon. In the blink of an eye, they found themselves down 44-37 on the way to the locker room after a 28-15 run in that quarter. A disastrous score after many good minutes.

Peñarroya’s talk at half-time had no effect because the second half began with a 9-0 for Maccabi, which became a 53-37 (m22) that was most worrying for an already badly injured Barça team. But just then, when the easy thing would have been to kneel without suffering, Barça showed that they are still competitive despite the losses and that they have the means to improve (a lot) their results. He did not give up and began to cut back, taking advantage of the weaknesses of Maccabi, which is at the bottom of the Euroleague.

As soon as the last act began, with a very inspired Willy Hernangómez, his contribution on the rebound being especially valuable, he took control of the score, which remained tied until the end. At 86-88, Maccabi had the last possession to equalize or win, but great defense by Jabari Parker, who was on the court for more than 34 minutes, frustrated the locals. The coin was on the ground and had finally come up heads.