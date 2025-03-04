After the defeat suffered on Monday on the last day against Real Madrid, in a tight game that ended 96-91 at the Movistar Arena, Barça filed a formal complaint against Euroleague. The protest has directed against the referees Ilija Belosevic (Serbia), Borys Ryzhyk (Ukraine) and Milos Koljensic (Montenegro), who, according to the club, excessively favored the Madrid during the match.

The Catalan club considers that the referees made several errors, being one of the most controversial the disparate balance in free throws, with 37 in favor of Madrid against 17 for the Catalans.

In addition, there was a crucial play in the final minute, when, with the score 88-86, the Wing-Pive Soap Parker was demolished in a disputed action with Walter Tavares, which culminated in a jump between both players and won the Madrid player, which generated the discomfort in the Culé bank.

After the final whistle, the coach, Juan Carlos Navarro, personally addressed the three referees to express their disagreement and present a formal complaint, accusing the members of an unfavorable decisions to the American Parker, who was the subject of a chain of fouls during the game.