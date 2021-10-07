Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

After the departure of Lionel Messi, Barça lost their goal machine this summer, a year after the incredible departure of Luis Suarez. An offensive deficit that must be filled and for the moment, the arrivals of the summer are not really satisfactory. Memphis Depay quickly declined after a great start, Sergio Agüero struggles to return to form while Luuk De Jong remains only the backup solution released in extremis after the departure of Antoine Griezmann.

This is why the quest for a number 9 capable of turning the tide should be a priority this winter. Not easy to conclude since Barça’s means remain limited. Nevertheless, the program El Chiringuito announces this Thursday morning that the Catalan club has an idea in mind. “Barça is looking for a striker for the Winter Mercato and has thought about the loan of Cavani, which would come for free”. Cavani, a name already mentioned on the side of Real Madrid a few days ago …

👀⚠️ “El BARÇA busca un DELANTERO para el mercado invernal y han pensado en la CESIÓN de CAVANI, that llegaría FREE” Lo cuenta @ 10JoseAlvarez in #ChiringuitoBarcelona pic.twitter.com/ynRk0uE5SM – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 7, 2021