Barça had a real feast this Saturday at the expense of Betis. The team led by the blaugranas, who will debut in the Champions League with morale through the roof.

With a real revolution in the eleven. This is how Barça came out to play this Saturday at the Lluis Companys Stadium against Betis. Xavi warned that there would be rotations and kept his word. He brought on the two Joaos in one fell swoop and gave a well-deserved opportunity to Ferran Torres, who before the game had scored seven goals in the last eight games. The change of cards did not change the approach, 4-4-2 included, of the Egarense coach one bit. The former City player was Lewandowski’s companion on the attacking front, while Joao Félix was the fourth midfielder to replace Gündogan, injured after the international break, to leave the left lane with total freedom for Balde to attack the spaces.

Xavi’s idea, with four ‘midfielders’, aimed to ensure control of the game against a rival who wields similar weapons, but also to generate the ideal ecosystem so that Joao Félix could be a participant in the entire Barça machinery. The Portuguese looked very willful from the start of the match, going down to receive the ball in the wide field and with spark to attack the spaces that Lewandowski created. With these two premises he immediately convinced a Lluis Companys eager for strong emotions.

Barcelona Ter Stegen, Cancelo, Koundé, Christensen (Iñigo Martínez, min. 76), Balde (Marcos Alonso, min. 76), Oriol Romeu (Gündogan, min. 64), De Jong, Gavi, Ferran Torres (Raphinha, min. 64 ), Joao Félix (Lamine Yamal, min. 64) and Lewandowski. 5 – 0 Betis Rui Silva (Vieites, min. 46), Bellerín, Riad, Bartra, Miranda, Altimira, Marc Roca (Guido Rodríguez, min. 66), Isco (Rodri, min. 66), Luiz Henrique (Abde, min. 46), Ayoze (Cruz, min. 66) and Willian José. Goals:

1-0: min. 25, Joao Felix. 2-0: min. 32, Lewandowski. 3-0: min. 62, Ferran Torres. 4-0: min. 66, Raphinha. 5-0: min. 81, I cancel.

Referee:

Sánchez Martínez (Murciano Committee). He cautioned Bartra, Guido Rodríguez and Iñigo Martínez.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the fifth day of the League, played at the Lluis Companys Stadium in front of 45,055 spectators.

In one of those movements he won the back of his pair, fought a divided ball to circumvent the departure of Rui Silva and took a weight off his shoulders with his first goal as a culé thanks to a right hand that allowed him to exhibit a rage rarely seen from to leave Benfica. That goal popped the champagne. Suddenly Barcelona improved in circulation, destabilized Betis and there appeared the best version of Joao Félix. The Portuguese took advantage of a pass from Christensen to let the ball pass between his legs, deceive the Betic defense and put Lewandowski alone in front of the goal so that he could extend the advantage and give another blow to Pellegrini’s team, who went two goals into the break. from behind and forgiving another clear chance against Ter Stegen after a shot by Willian José.

After the restart, Barça took it easy. Pellegrini brought on Abde to have more of an attack, but he ran into an opponent who was comfortable with the ball and did not need to take any type of risk. Oriol Romeu and Frenkie de Jong showed why they are indisputable for Xavi in ​​the double pivot and between them they appeased the Betic faith after passing through the locker room. It was there, in that impasse, when the culés found themselves with the third goal from a set piece. Ferran Torres has sky-high confidence since returning from vacation and was in charge of taking a free kick that dodged the barrier and slipped into the goal to the delirium of Lluis Companys who was experiencing his first big night as a Barça host.

Already with the loot, Xavi prepared changes with his mind set on next Tuesday’s Champions League match against Belgian team Atwerp. The Terrasa coach brought on Gündogan, Yamal and Raphinha and the Brazilian was the first to join the party. He entered with the goal between his eyebrows and, after a couple of attempts, surprised Vieites with an unappealable left-footed shot from the edge of the area. By then the apotheosis was already complete. Barça was having fun and Joao Cancelo closed the score after an individual play that rounded off a perfect night, the best the Lluis Companys has known to date as a Barça stadium.