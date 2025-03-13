Iñigo Martínez (33 years old) will continue next season defending the colors of FC Barcelona. The Barcelona club announced Thursday that he has executed the option to extend the contract of the Basque Central until June 2026.

The agreement between both parties had long been sealed but could not be officially announced until the club had economic maneuverability within the LaLiga Financial Fair, something that has occurred now.

This is a key player in Hansi Flick’s schemes

The defense arrived free in the summer of 2023 from Athletic. His first season, weighed by plantar fasciitis, was irregular. However, Hansi Flick wanted to retain him in the squad for this season and quickly gave him gallons. Iñigo Martínez’s campaign is being excellent. So far he has participated in 32 games and has put 3 goals. It is key when throwing the offside line.