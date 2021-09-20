Barça received Granada on Monday, on behalf of the 5th day of La Liga and the Catalans conceded a very sad draw.

A catastrophic start. Barça has been in crisis since the spanking received against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and it would have gone well from such a disastrous start to the match achieved against Granada at Camp Nou on Monday in La Liga. From the second minute, the Catalans conceded the opening goal following a corner. A cross from Escudero found the head of a strangely lonely Duarte in the heart of Barca’s area and who did not hesitate to open the scoring. 1-0 and a nice shot behind the head of the locals. Especially since despite 78% average ball possession, Barça would not manage to pick up before the whistle signaling half-time.

Barça struggled to react in the first half after being led. In the second, the visitors’ defense suffered greatly, confined to the last 30 meters, but did not concede a serious opportunity, while remaining very united. Granada’s Gonalons, who came into play in the second half, took their time and handled situations well against Barça singularly lacking in imagination and more orphan than ever of Lionel Messi. But the locals would eventually equalize in the last minute of added time. Araujo thus deceived Maximiano of the head at close range on a service of Gavi. 1-1, final score, Barça escaped it narrowly and Koeman can breathe a little.