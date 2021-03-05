The first looks of tonight’s game between Barça and Baskonia they will not head to the track, and it is that they probably Pau Gasol will be in the stands of the Palau. Already in Barcelona, ​​against Baskonia it will be the first time he will have to see his new teammates up close, although the time to dress short is still far away (follow the game live on AS.com).

Those who will be on the floor, and will focus all the attention once the crash starts, they are two teams with enormous potential and that are in a good dynamic. While the Barça started the week with a prestigious victory at the Panathinaikos pavilion dispelling any doubts about its European performance, Baskonia accumulates five consecutive victories in continental competition. And they have not been victories without more, but in most of those matches the Basques they swept their rival off the track.

Mirotic and Higgins

Barça is presented to the clash with an exceptional cast of players, but with Mirotic and Higgins in an especially good shape moment. The first represents a huge threat to his rivals: his shooting range always creates problems for his defenders. Higgins, for his part, has been playing at a very high level for a long time and is a game that, when the game gets complicated, is not afraid to take center stage.

With the Claver’s turn is wasting minutes Sergi Martinez while Pustovyi will do it when Pau between in the team (although he was already out of the last game in Euroleague). Bolmaro, who has more and more confidence, may once again be the first option to relieve Calathes, putting Westermann out of the rotation again.

With Vildoza at the controls of the team, those of Ivanovic will have to be especially attentive in defense to prevent Barça from leaving the game. With very good shooting percentages for both teams, defense will once again be key. TO Polonara will dance with Mirotic, while his teammates will have to be attentive to Barça’s outside shot.