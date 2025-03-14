He Barcelona It does not see the light at the end of the tunnel, unable to react despite the fact that every week that has a collision that is expected anthological. The Picas are in the walls of the Barca Castillo for months, waiting … to see how the heads of the guilty theorists are nailed in their sharp tips. Except for capital surprise, one of the first will go to Joan Peñarroya. The coach was about to be fired in January, when his pupils brushed the first absence of the club in the Copa del Rey in the last 58 years. The bullet was dodged although, after falling to the first change against Tenerife and since then two losses in four games, the panorama for Catalan has returned again claustrophobic. Today, before him They partize Belgrade (20.45, Movistar Plus), will be examined with magnifying glass. Each match can be the last.

It is true that Peñarroya is not the culprit of all the evils of Barça, which has suffered a plague of difficult management injuries. At the moment, Laprovittola, Metu, Vesely, Puncer and finally, have passed through the nursing Juan Núñez. The base, after being injured in the meniscus of its right knee a couple of weeks ago, has undergone an operation that will force him to miss everything that remains of the campaign, including the Eurobasket with the selection in summer. A painful list that the sports direction, initially, tried to alleviate with the hiring of Raul Neto, despite the fact that the Brazilian saw his contract terminated after just being able to play eight minutes in a month, also persecuted for physical problems. Later, Thomas Heurtel was ridiculed at an airport, a soap opera that the top managers of the sports plot, Josep Cubells and Juan Carlos Navarro, decided to Zanjar cutting the tap, denying the technician the reinforcements for which he has begged so much at a press conference.

That is why the former San Pablo Burgos and Baskonia, to fill in his battered rotation, has thrown from the quarry, of La Masía, inexhaustible source of talent in football, which is not so much in basketball, where only great talents have been forged in recent years such as Navarro himself, the now Madridist Mario Hezonja or the phenomenon Mohamed Daboneonly 13 years but with 2.10 meters tall. Therefore, to date, there are three players of the subsidiary who make professional life with the first template: the Malian pivot Sayon Keita (17 years, 2.12 meters), the Spanish base Raúl Villar (17, 1.90) and the eaves Give me Sarr (18, 1.98). While the first has had a testimonial participation, the second has become the first player in the team’s history to participate in all categories. But it is undoubtedly that the most footprint has left his talent.

The Italian with Senegalese blood, a powerful physicist and brave from the line of three, also a project of great defender, had already won a position in the group since the beginning of the season, although definitively hatched before the Breogán last day two. It was the top scorer of the match, 21 points, for a few days later, to be one of the few who gave their face in a new defeat against Tenerife, author the transalpine of 10 goals in just 17 minutes. Performances and puller talent that have even caught the attention of Kevin Pintermaximum scorer of the set. “Leave me a summer with him and you will see,” the American said about Sarr, with whom he shares an almost paternalophilial relationship.

Oderzo’s, also grow 20 centimeters in just one year and maintain a great attachment for his African heritage (with Senegalese Fall speaks in the costumes Wógoflanguage of the country that share their ancestors), has already starred in a dense controversy. In January he was about to sign for the Trapani Sharks And, always according to the Italian club, when everything was signed, Barça backed down as a “liar,” as its president Valerio Antonini said. The only blur of one of Barça’s few positive news in his disastrous season.