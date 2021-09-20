Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

For a few weeks now, Antoine Griezmann has made his return to Atlético Madrid. Even if the Frenchman is still slow to find his marks on the field, there is no doubt that the striker has found a better field of expression than Barça where he has never flourished. A homecoming which also offers Atlético Madrid a very nice additional weapon to manage head-on the fight for La Liga and the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to Atlético!

But instead of Griezmann, Atlético Madrid had the opportunity to welcome an incredible rookie: Cristiano Ronaldo! Indeed, the program Carrusel Deportivo de la Cadena SER revealed that Jorge Mendes, who was looking for a way out for CR7, notably offered his player to the Madrid club. An option that was not retained in the end, Atlético could hardly afford the enormous salary of the Portuguese star anyway very identified with the great rival, Real Madrid …