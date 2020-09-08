The arrival of Memphis Depay to Barcelona is a matter of days. In response to data from the celebrated journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the negotiations between each events are heading in the right direction, though the inclusion of Samuel Umtiti could possibly be the important thing to find out the arrival of the Dutch to Barcelona.

The French worldwide would thus return to what was his residence for six years in one of the delicate moments of his profession, since, since he received the 2018 World Cup by infiltrating his knee, accidents have prevented him from settling within the Camp Nou. As Di Marzio studies, the signing of Depay by Barcelona might shut at 25 million plus Samuel Umtiti.

Though Rudi García, coach of Olympique de Lyon, was pessimistic on Saturday relating to a attainable return of Umtiti, Barcelona’s curiosity in Depay have reactivated negotiations with the defender, who would initially be desirous about relaunching his profession in Ligue 1. Earlier than signing for Barcelona, ​​the French-Cameroonian performed 131 video games unfold over 5 years with Lyon, consolidating himself as one of many defenders with essentially the most potential in European soccer and gaining the belief of Didier Deschamps, who has not referred to as him within the final calls of the French group.