Barça’s defeat (0-1) against Leganéswhich prevented the culés from being able to regain sole leadership of the league standings. The pepineros took the lead in the first minutes thanks to a goal from Sergio González, and despite the fact that Hansi Flick’s team looked for a comeback throughout the match, A new Blaugrana setback allows Atlético de Madrid to maintain co-leadership of LaLiga.

The game couldn’t have started worse for the locals. Leganés’ first warning came in the early stages, when Munir was left completely alone against Iñaki Peña and, although he could not score, he managed a dangerous corner kick. Oscar Rodríguez hung it, directly to the head of Sergio González, who found himself unmarked and did not forgive. Goal for those from the south of Madrid.

The Catalan team tried to recover quickly through a great dribble by Raphinha in the rival area, practically reaching the baseline, from where he found Lewandowski. The Pole finished off from point-blank range, but Dmitrovic came out with everything and avoided what could have been the tying goal.

Barça did not tire of striking, He crashed again and again into the visiting goalkeeper. Raphinha first caught a lateral cross from Balde, but Dmitrovic stretched out to deflect the ball against the woodwork. Immediately afterwards, Lewandowski was left alone in front of the Serbian goalkeeper, who saved the eventual shot with his foot.

After passing through the locker room, The culés stepped on the accelerator, and desperately searched for a goal that did not arrive. Koundé had it, who collected a dead ball in the area, but the quality of Barça’s actions began to decline as the minutes passed. The locals became desperate.

There was no space to give Araújo minutesWell, remotely, Flick needed to turn around a stagnant match, but Leganés took shelter in their penalty zone and defended the rival attacks with ease. The Catalans asked for a penalty for a push on Raphinhaand Koundé came close to equalizing again through a wonderful play by the Brazilian winger and Ferran, but nothing was working.





Unable to score the long-awaited goal that would allow them to maintain unanimous command of the domestic classification, FC Barcelona suffered its fourth defeat of the season in LaLiga, thus being tied on points with Atlético de Madrid who has played, so far, one less game.