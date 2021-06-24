Barça has been very affectionate with the Argentine star on social networks. Thousands of culés throughout the world have wanted to congratulate him by showing their gratitude for so many years of emotion, vibration and joy.
The Argentine, who is concentrated with his selection in the face of the achievement of this Copa América, will not be able to read even a tenth of the millions of congratulations that are reaching him from inhospitable corners of the entire globe.
Barça has been very smart taking advantage of Lionel’s birthday to show him all the love possible and remind him that this is and will always be his home. Your home. Anyway, although this attempt to “make the ball” is quite successful, rumors advance that the agreement between Messi and the culé entity is practically closed. There are some details related to not so important clauses, but regarding the duration and the amount of money there is already a pre-agreement.
In the Twitter account of Barça they have carried out a compilation of what, according to the Catalans, are the 10 best goals of Messi with the elastic Blaugrana. Here is the link so you can see them:
Among them are some of the most legendary goals, not only from Messi, but from the history of modern football: the header to Van der Sar, the goal with his chest in the final of the Club World Cup, the mince to Almunia, the Vaseline to Sevilla (with the spout included), that of Boateng’s hip, that of the Champions League semi-finals against him Real Madrid, that of the Copa del Rey final against Athletic or the Maradonian goal against Getafe. We have named his best goals, and the vast majority of them have been in major tournaments and in the final rounds. So that later they say that it hides in the difficult moments.
Leave a Reply