Barcelona, ​​once again making excellence routine, will fight this Saturday for the first trophy of the season: the Women's Super Cup, in search of its third consecutive super champion title, the fourth in five years. The blaugranas will face Levante, the winner of their duel against Atlético on Tuesday, after beating Real Madrid in the semi-finals this Wednesday (4-0) and dyeing a new classic as a blaugrana. And there are now 13, without having ever conceded a defeat since the two teams met for the first time in October 2020. This Wednesday's result, added to the league classic in Montjuïc (5-0), makes it clear that Real Madrid still has a long way to go to be able to match its arch-enemies. With Butarque's goals, Barça has 46 goals in the classics, to only 6 for Madrid.

Barça did not need the best version of his The Best, Aitana Bonmatí, engine room director instead of arrival. The person in charge of unraveling Real Madrid from the beginning was Ona Batlle, who caused a storm of crosses and back passes. Giráldez's plan was for Caldentey to fall to intermediate positions, Paralluelo to occupy the 9 position and the entire left lane to be left for the side. And it went perfectly, because between the three of them they finished off Real Madrid.

Just after the 10th minute, Mariona was very attentive to catch a pass from Guijarro in a corner and score her first goal of the night. It wouldn't be the last, but first, Salma Paralluelo, after a great pass from Batlle, raised the stands with a tightrope-like movement to seat the two Madrid center backs and score with the outside the 2-0 in the 15th minute. Madrid was kissing the canvas in those moments and the Barça third seemed closer than the Merengue goal. However, Olga Carmona had the opportunity to close the gap with a shot in the area that she took with a miraculous Engen foot.

After seeing the wolf's ears, Barça tightened the screws, took control of the ball, and sealed the victory in the first half with Mariona's second goal, this one from the penalty spot. Ivana knocked down the forward and the referee, assisted by the VAR, indicated the maximum penalty that put a Himalaya between Madrid and victory. Toril tried to wake up their team with the introduction of Moller after the break, but there was no way to take control of the Blaugrana, thirsty for an even better result. Hansen and Aitana warned as soon as the game resumed, and a few minutes later, the Swedish forward left her mark on the game with a great assist for Paralluelo to score the fourth. With this Wednesday's, Hansen has 15 assists on goals, in addition to 11 goals, in 15 games this season.

With a practically insurmountable gap already open at the hour mark, Giráldez suddenly withdrew his attacking front, Hansen, Caldentey and Paralluelo to make way for Brugts, Oshoala and Claudia Pina. The game lost its vertigo and Olga Carmona's injury contributed to the slowdown. But Barça continued looking for the fifth and was about to put it on the scoreboard, but the VAR annulled Guijarro's goal for offside. Without a hand but with another overwhelming victory against Madrid, Barcelona continues its unblemished season (19 wins in 19 games) in search of its first title. Levante will try to achieve what seems impossible this season: win a game against Barcelona.

