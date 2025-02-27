It costs Barça to add victories too much, he did not do it on the Real Madrid track on his return to the competition after his painful defeat in the Copa del Rey. You had many casualties, it is true, but it is also that it was in the game until the end. In fact, it reached the last section matched on the scoreboard (86-86) but did not know how to take advantage of that extraordinary work, and was defeated from a classic for seventh consecutive occasion. Without a doubt, of all of them, this must be the most useful to believe again in their possibilities.

They do not match the results of this Barça with their desire to compete, that is undoubted. Even in the worst scenarios, as was undoubtedly the one drawn yesterday at the Movistar Arena, Peñarroya and his people have been able to face. There inside the competitive soul remains intact, surely the problems lurk from other areas.

Barça appeared with just ten seniors players in Madrid, having to pull two juniors such as Villar and Keita, who play in the third Feb, to complete the call. An intolerable circumstance but that is worth the redundancy, tolerate without too much concern from the high offices of the club.

Lost already that war, with the European Euroleague market, had no choice but to compete with their weapons, which are not as few as it seems. With Satoransky more incisive than ever, aware that he has to raise his share of minutes in a team that has no more bases, Barça took command of the game since his first basket, a triple of Justin Anderson, whose versatility looks like a gift in these circumstances.

Brizuela, chosen as Satoransky’s first relay, followed the steps of the Czech and percusted the ring of a Madrid that was not entirely plugged into the classic, perhaps somewhat confident. Another triple, this time from Parker, stretched until 11-18, confirming that Barça was going to sell his skin. Already in that first quarter, Peñarroya opted to give the alternative to Raúl Villar, 17, to which the rivals tried to intimidate but that endured well in the envite, even taking a elbow of Henzonja that the arbitrators succeeded to turn it into an unsportsmanlike. Although the Croatian, as almost always, also unbridled the attack of his to cut and match things.

Barça did not get nervous, even when the attack began to fail, and continued working hard. Madrid went a lot to the free kick line, a sign that the Barca defense did not lower its arms. Although Ibaka took advantage of Metu’s minutes, Madrid could not grab Barça with both hands. The physicist of Parra was key for the score to go to the dyeing rest of Barca. The physicist and a great basket almost on the horn.

The second half began with another tone, with a more ambitious Madrid that also found more success from the arch. A huge abalde led that section and began to make a hole on the scoreboard. The triples fell like slabs on the Barca and Hezonja side, in the blink of an eye, stretched until 69-58 (M29). But Barça had worked too much to lower his arms and knew how to return to the game, play on play, action to action. Metu and Parra were cutting, especially the former Penya, and the classic approached the last minute with 86-86 and all to decide. Then, a couple of debatable decisions of the arbitration trio opened the door through which Madrid did not hesitate to get. With everything lost, neither did Barça believe in the miracle but it was already an impossible mission. The classic stayed on Goya Street.

Technical file

96-Real Madrid (23+17+30+26): Campazzo (18), Rathan-Mayes (0), Musa (16), Garuba (4), Tavares (5), -Cinco initial-, Llull (7), Hezonja (19), Bruno Fernando (6), Abalde (16), Hugo González (-), Ibaka (5), Happy (5).

91 -Barça (25+18+24+24): Satoransky (7), Anderson (15), Abrines (2), Parker (18), Fall (0) -Cinco initial-, Brizuela (10), Villar (0), Willy Hernangómez (2), Parra (20), Metu (17), Sarr (0).

Referees: Ilija Belosevic (Serbia), Borys Ryzhyk (Ukraine) and Milos Koljensic (Montenegro). Fall (m.38) and Parker (m.39) excluded for five fouls (m.38) and Parker

Incidents: Party of the 27th of the Euroleague played at the Movistar Arena before 12,130 spectators. In the previous one, a minute of silence was kept for the death of Javier Dorado, former Real Madrid player of Soccer.