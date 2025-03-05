Barça said goodbye to the group stage of the Champions League of handball with a new victory, the 10th in the 14 days, in front of the Norwegian Kolstad by 36-27. A triumph that ratifies it as the first of Group B, a position that had already secured two days ago, and that allows it to access the crossroads crossing without having to play the eighths.

The Champions will not return to the Palau Blaugrana until May 1, the day of the quarterfinals. The winner of the tie between the 4th group A (PSG or Fuchse Berlin) and the 5th of the B (Pick Szege) will be measured.

A placid match

Mem reappeared in the Champions League and could take the least common minutes

The last game of the group stage, with nothing at stake, allowed Carlos Ortega to recover troops, such as Captain Dika Mem (who had already reappeared in the Asobal League), and give minutes to players less participation, such as Pol Valera and Dome Makuc -still under -used -or the young Filip Saric and Manuel Ortega.

Barça did not spend trouble to overcome the Norwegians. From the moment frade undid the tie (2-2), the Blaugrana team shot at 8-4, with three goals from the Portuguese pivot.

However, the Kosltad adjusted the score with a 1-5 partial (the 9-9 of Gudjanson, at 17m53s), which forced the Catalans to apply a little more in defense and in the aim. The reaction was exemplary: a partial of 3-0 with the Blessed French Trinity (MEM-N’GUERSAN-RICHARDSON) that became in the 12 minutes to the 9-4 break. The 18-13, with a goal by Aleix Gómez from 7 meters, left the game already resolved in part time.

In the second half, Barça came to take up to 10 goals of rent (33-23) and Ortega was able to dose the minutes of his players. He entered Valera, Makuc, Javi Rodríguez and the young goalkeeper Saric, who played the last 7m30s contributing 2 stops in 6 releases, after another superb Nielsen performance: 14 stops of 37 launches (38%).